Gandhi Peace Prize To Be Conferred On Gita Press; PM Modi Congratulates Publisher

New Delhi: The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gorakhpur-based Gita Press in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the government said on Sunday.

The award, which carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item, was decided by a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Jury headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, after due deliberations on 18th June, 2023 unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021, in recognition of it’s outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods,” said an official release issued by the Ministry of Culture.

The award recognizes the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in true sense, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the publication house.

I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress https://t.co/B9DmkE9AvS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2023

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world’s largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Gita Press, in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. He observed that the conferment of Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service,” the statement said.

Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the Government of India in 1995 on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by the Father of the Nation.

The 2020 award was conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh and the 2019 award on Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.