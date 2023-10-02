Gandhi Jayanti 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi and many more pay floral tributes at Rajghat

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on the occasion of 154th Gandhi Jayanti.

The PM also led the tributes for Mahatma Gandhi on social media saying that Gandhi’s impact is “global” and “motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion”.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid the floral tributes at Rajghat and said that Mahatma Gandhi is “not just an individual, but an idea, an ideology and the moral compass of our great nation.”

“His ideals of truth, non-violence, freedom, equality and coexistence have eternal value. We bow in reverence to Bapu’s ideals on his Jayanti,” he wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is celebrated every year on October 2. The day is also celebrated as the International Day of non-violence to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s values of non-violence and tolerance that he preached.