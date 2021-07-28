Game Se Prem By Red FM: Watch Wrestler Sakshi Malik Talk About Her Love For The Sport

Bhubaneswar: Sakshi Malik, who bagged a bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics and became the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal, continues to cheer for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics.

Malik who failed to make the cut this time around believes that Wrestling has been a strong suit for India at the Olympics.

Talking about the seven-member wrestling contingent for the Tokyo Games, she sounded confident of her compatriots and encouraged the sportspersons who will be making their Olympics debut.

Watch RJ Raunac have an amazing conversation with wrestler Sakshi Malik as 93.5 Red FM celebrates ‘Game Se Prem’. Leading Odia Pragativadi is the print partner of Red FM’s “Game Se Prem’ campaign. As a distinguished print medium, Pragativadi has always promoted sports at all levels.

