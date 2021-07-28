Game Se Prem By Red FM: Know Mirabai Chanu’s Journey From Poverty To Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Wining first medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics 2020, India weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has become an inspiration for them, who are enthusiast towards sports without having adequate facilities.

The nation is still in a celebratory mode and social media is abuzz with all sorts of messages related to her win. Chanu lifted a total weight of 202 kg to win the silver medal. The gold medal was won by China’s Hou Zhihui.

In a special interaction with RED FM’s eminent radio jockey, RJ Raunac, Chanu dedicated her victory to the people of the country.

Mirabai wishes that her feat would inspire the next generation of athletes in India and she also would love to see more girls taking up weightlifting as a sport in the coming time.

Chanu opened the country’s account with a silver in the women’s 49 kg category at the Tokyo Games, finally exorcising the ghosts of her disastrous outing in the Rio Games five years ago.

Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian athlete to win a medal on the first day of the Olympics and is only the second after Karnam Malleswari to clinch a medal in weightlifting in over two decades.

Can’t keep calm because we have the Olympic Medalist #MirabaiChanu with us. From her first call after the Olympic win to free pizza, watch her in an unfiltered conversation with @rjraunac – https://t.co/0fadLAhPgH @nisha_narayanan @mirabai_chanu #TokyoRevengers #TokyoOlympics — RedFMIndia (@RedFMIndia) July 28, 2021

Watch RJ Raunac have an amazing conversation with Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as 93.5 Red FM celebrates 'Game Se Prem'.

Watch this space for more stories of Indian athletes who have defied all odds and have made it to the biggest sporting event in the world! Their ‘Game Se Prem’ really inspires us!