Game Se Prem By Red FM: Competition Not Easy, Tough To Make Qualifying Rounds, Says Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand is a trailblazer for sprints in India. From scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the 30th Summer Universiade 2019 in Naples to making her second Olympic appearance in Tokyo this year.

She will be seen in action in the 100m heats on Friday and will be competing against global superstars like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Dina Asher-Smith.

As Dutee is the first Indian woman to represent India for the second time in the Olympic game, she said it is an huge opportunity and proud moment for her to represent the country, while interacting with RJ Smita.

When asked about the impact of her Coach Ramesh in her preparation, Dutee said, “Many people have supported me in my journey, from helping mentally to financially.” She specially thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta, her coach, and family members.

“Every game is memorable for me, but for me, World Universiade in the most,” said Dutee in a special interaction with RJ Smita.

Playing Olympic is not easy, we have to cover all qualifying rounds to reach the finals, said Dutee adding that beating the timings of other players will not be easy for me. “I can beat the target of 11.10 sec as per my preparation. She said that she will try to give her best to fight with the participants taking up the competition.

Watch! Game Se Prem I Chak De Dutee I Dutee Chand I Red Fm Odisha

Watch RJ Smita have an amazing conversation with ace sprinter Dutee Chand as 93.5 Red FM celebrates ‘Game Se Prem’. Leading Odia Pragativadi is the print partner of Red FM’s “Game Se Prem’ campaign. As a distinguished print medium, Pragativadi has always promoted sports at all levels.

Watch this space for more stories of Indian athletes who have defied all odds and have made it to the biggest sporting event in the world! Their ‘Game Se Prem’ really inspires us!