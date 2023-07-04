Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington-Rose Leslie welcome second child

New York: Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington and his wife Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child. He and Rose met as co-stars on HBO’s Game Of Thrones in 2012 and fell in love during the show.

They got married in 2018. The actor’s representative has now officially confirmed the birth of their second child.

Kit had revealed that he and Rose were expecting their second child in February during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kit is also going to star in a Jon Snow spin-off series which was announced in June 2022. George RR Martin, author of the fantasy adventure series, had earlier revealed that Kit was the one who suggested the idea to everyone involved in the project.