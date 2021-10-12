Gambling Dens Busted In Ganjam; Several Held, Lakhs Seized

Ganjam: Intensifying crackdown on gambling activities going on during the festive season, Ganjam police have busted three gambling dens and arrested several persons involved in the illegal activity.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a secluded place inside Lunduriguda forest under Sorada police station limits and nabbed eight persons from the spot. A total of Rs 1,61,570 in cash, eight mobile phones were seized from them. However, some others managed to escape from the spot, said IIC Ramesh Chandra Pradhan.

While the festive season is underway across the state, gambling activities are being reported from many parts of the Ganjam district and Police have intensified patrolling to curb the illegal activity.

A team of Badagada police this evening busted two gambling dens in Gangapur and Raibandha villages and arrested 11 persons during the surprise raids.

“A total of Rs 10,200 was seized from them. All the arrested persons have been book under the relevant section of the IPC and sent to jail,” said IIC Suraj Kumar Jhara.