Gambling Den Busted In Rayagada’s Gunupur, 15 Arrested

Gunupur: Police have arrested 15 persons during a surprise raid at a gambling den near Regeda village in Rayagada district’s Gunapur police station limits on Thursday evening.

During the raid, 15 gamblers of Andhra Pradesh were arrested and Rs 2,25,990, 19 mobile phones and 12 cars from the spot, one auto-rickshaw was seized from them, informed Gunupur Police Station IIC Jashbant Hial, at a press briefing here on Friday

The arrested persons are from neighbouring Gajapati district and Srikakulam areas of Andhra Pradesh, the police said adding that the raid was conducted following a tip-off.

The name of the arrested gamblers, however, appears to have not been clarified by the police.