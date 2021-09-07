Gambling Den Busted In Malkangiri, Five Nabbed

Malkangiri: Malkangiri Police swooped down on a gambling den in the Padmagiri area and nabbed five gamblers while seizing five two-wheelers, 5 mobile phones, and Rs 14,980 in cash.

Police sources said all the arrested persons were forwarded to court after undergoing a coronavirus test. Nearly ten gamblers were engaged in gambling at the Padmagiri location.

Sources said that the Police got a tip-off about the gambling activity and launched a raid. Police said the rest accused have escaped the dragnet.