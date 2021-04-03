Gambling den busted in Ganjam, 8 detained

Berhampur: A gambling den was busted in a raid at a spot under Gosaninuagaon police limits in Ganjam district. Reportedly, all the accused detained belonged from the district.

This has been informed by Ganjam additional SP Prabhat Routray.

At least eight persons were detained for allegedly being engaged in the illegal activity. Cops also seized Rs 4 lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided an apartment in Shastrinagar and nabbed the accused.