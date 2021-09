Bhubaneswar: Police busted a gambling den with arrest of more than 10 gamblers and seizure of cash from their possession on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The gambling den was allegedly being operated in Balakati area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the gambling den and apprehended 11 gamblers from the spot.

At least four vehicles & Rs 3 lakh were seized from their possession.