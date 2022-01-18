Gal Gadot warns her peers never to work with Joss Whedon as Justice League director gives explanation

New York: Gal Gadot says she will never work with Joss Whedon again after Justice League.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot denied director Joss Whedon‘s claim that a blow-up occurred between them on the set of Justice League because English isn’t her first language. Gadot said that she ‘understood perfectly’ when Whedon used language that he described as ‘flowery’ to command her to follow instructions.

Whedon recently broke his silence on these allegations in an interview with Vulture, denying specific reports that he threatened Gadot’s career on the Justice League set, chalking it all up to a misunderstanding because “English is not her first language.” Gadot responded to that denial, saying she “understood perfectly” and vows to never work with Whedon again and suggests that her peers do the same. Check out her full response below:

Fans and scholars alike used to worship him for creating “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” But in recent years, Whedon’s good-guy image has been tarnished by a series of accusations, each more damaging than the last pic.twitter.com/YqzILT0iIu — Vulture (@vulture) January 17, 2022

Though Whedon has now denied Gadot’s claims and instead reversed the blame onto the Justice League cast, his defense isn’t likely to go over well. Whedon also claimed that Gadot accused him of not understanding superhero filmmaking, which he, as the director of two Avengers films, took as an affront. At one point, according to a crew member, things got so heated on set that he halted filming and said that he had never worked with ‘a ruder group of people’.

Aside from Justice League, Whedon has now been accused of similar behavior on past television projects like Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Angel.

The controversy began when Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of abusive behaviour on set, for which the filmmaker was subsequently investigated and had ‘remedial action’ taken against him. Whedon didn’t directly blame Snyder for the fan backlash he faced after the release of the film, but pointed out that the finger-pointing was all being done in the name of one person.