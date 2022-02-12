Gal Gadot Movie ‘Death On The Nile’ Banned In Lebanon & Kuwait

New York: Gal Gadot’s latest movie “Death on the Nile” has reportedly been banned from playing in Kuwait and Lebanon due to the Israeli-born actress’ background.

Gadot served in the Israeli military for two years prior to becoming a model and actress, as her native country mandates it.

Given her connection to the IDF, Lebanon previously blocked the actress’ movie Wonder Woman from release in May 2017. At the time, the country was reportedly prompted to do so by the group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon. Wonder Woman was also banned in Qatar. Wonder Woman 1984 was banned in Lebanon as well, however, at the time Kuwait theaters were closed at that point in time during the pandemic.

Death of the Nile is being released in the rest of the Middle East as of this weekend. No requests were made by Lebanon or Kuwait for any edits to the print.