Gal Gadot drops fun video with Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt from Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil

Brazil: Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. Going by their posts and social media exchanges, looks like the duo share a great camaraderie too.

Gal took to Instagram and dropped two videos from the event, which comprised herself, Alia and Jamie.

alia bhatt, gal gadot & jamie dornan promoting heart of stone ✨ pic.twitter.com/rD6DTtkZdR — 🎬 (@softiealiaa) June 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt is currently in Brazil for Netflix’s Tudum event. The actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Gal dropped two videos from the event on Instagram.