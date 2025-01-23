Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition, which is based on miniature paintings, at the Allahabad Museum.

He remarked that everyone is making efforts to make the sacred and divine occasion of the Maha Kumbh even more grand and unique. The ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition, curated by this historic museum of Prayagraj, is a meaningful attempt to embellish this special occasion. It is through the collective effort of everyone that this unparalleled Kumbh is becoming divine and grand.

After paying tribute to the statue of Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad located in the museum premises, the Union Minister reviewed the ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition. He congratulated the museum team for the beautiful arrangement and said that these miniature paintings represent the world, the afterlife, society, art, and culture together. The exhibition blends the rich collection of the museum with the Kumbh tradition and the characters of Lord Ram and Krishna.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat further said that everyone is making efforts to make the holy and divine occasion of the Maha Kumbh even more grand and unique. The ‘Bhagwat’ exhibition, curated by this historic museum of Prayagraj, is a meaningful effort to adorn this exceptional occasion. Through this exhibition, the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh and stories related to Lord Ram are showcased. This exhibition offers a chance to understand the depth of art present in our country.

The Union Minister stated that the Kumbh provides a glimpse of India’s grand form. It brings together people from all religious beliefs, worship, faith, and cultural ideologies in one place. For those who talk about the division of India into different parts during the pre-independence era under various rulers, Kumbh is the eternal proof of India’s unity. The Minister also mentioned that during the Maha Kumbh, an exhibition titled ‘Shashwat Kumbh’ was showcased at Kala Gram, demonstrating how the Kumbh has worked to unite the country. After the inauguration of the exhibition, the Union Minister also released the exhibition catalogue.

Following this, he visited the Azad Path, the Sculpture Art Gallery, and the Terracotta Art Gallery. Museum Director Shri Rajesh Prasad provided information about the importance of the museum’s rich history and collections. The Union Minister also released the museum’s publications, the quarterly magazine ‘Vividha’ and a special Maha Kumbh ticket for museum entry. This event was attended by all the museum officials, along with distinguished citizens of the city.