Gajapati: Tension sparks as child dies after “consuming” expired medicine

Gajapati: Tension sparked in Jajpur village on the outskirts of Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district on Tuesday following the death of an 11-month-old baby.

The deceased, identified as Sanchit of Jajpur village fell ill after consuming medicines supplied by the Anganwadi centre in the village on April 11.

Though, he was cured after the treatment, a few days later he became serious again.

While undergoing treatment at the Sishu Bhawan, he breathed his last night.

Holding an Anganwadi worker and ASHA activist responsible for the child’s death, the irked villagers alleged they had supplied expired medicines which claimed the child’s life.