Gajapati: Pangolin Rescued, 2 Smugglers Held

Gajapati: A joint team of Adaba police and forest officials rescued a pangolin from Chidangapanka village here and arrested three wildlife smugglers in connection with the case.

The identities of the arrested persons were not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team cordoned off an area near Chidangapanka village and apprehended the accused along with a live pangolin.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court, said the sources.