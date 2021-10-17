Gajalaxmi Puja spirit grips Kendrapara town

Kendrapara: With the Gajalaxmi Puja round the corner, preparations are on in full swing in the district. Festivity has gripped the Kendrapara town and adjoining areas.

Idol makers in the town are giving finishing touch to the idols.

Gajalaxmi Puja was started in Kendrapara in 1928 at new bus stand by some locals under the patronage of the then landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan.In 1932, eight more places started Gajalaxmi Puja, including Balagandi, Santasahi, Ichhapur, Nasidapur, Gopa and other places within Kendrapara town.