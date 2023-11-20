Gaja sathi injured in elephant attack in Bolangir

Bolangir: A member of the Gaja Sathi (Elephant Protection Squad) sustained injuries after being attacked by an elephant in Bolangir.

The incident took place at Bubelguma village of Deogaon Udar village in Bolangir district. The injured person has been identified as Rabi Majhhi.

According to the reports, a herd of 10 elephants entered into the paddy fields and destroyed the crops. Noticing this, Rabi along with forest staffs tried to drive away the herd. At that time, an elephant attacked Rabi.

He was then admitted to the Bhimbhoi hospital in critical condition. In this attack, his right hand has been factured. Further details are awaited.