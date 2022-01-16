GAIL Director Among Six Arrested In Bribery Case; Rs 1.29 Cr Recovered

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested six persons including the director of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) in connection with an alleged bribery case.

According to the CBI, atleast 1.29 crores cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 1.30 crores and other valuables have been recovered during searches from the premises of the accused.

On Saturday, the CBI had conducted searches in Delhi and Noida in connection with a bribery case filed against the Director (Marketing) at GAIL.

A case was registered against the Director (Marketing) GAIL, and others including Private persons, private companies and unknown others on the allegations/ information that they are indulged in corrupt and illegal activities by obtaining bribes from the private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the GAIL.

It was further alleged that at the direction of representatives of the private company, a private person had requested the Public Servant of GAIL for allowing some discount to the buyers on petrochemical products being marketed by GAIL in lieu of illegal gratification.

It was also alleged that another private person has also collected Rs 40 lakh from the accused earlier in this matter.