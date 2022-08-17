GAIL Announces Reduction In CNG & PNG Prices In Twin City From 18th Aug

Bhubaneswar: GAIL(India) Ltd., a Government of India Maharatna Company authorised by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natual Gas, Govt. of India is implementing the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack.

“CNG price has been reduced from Rs.94.76 to Rs.90.02per Kg at Bhubaneswar & from Rs.95.10 to 90.35 per Kg at Cuttack while PNG price reduced from 61.66 per scm to 55.47 per scm at Bhubaneswar and from Rs.61.63 to 55.49 per scm at Cuttack,” GAIL (India) Ltd, Bhubaneswar stated in a press note on Wednesday.

A total of 18 CNG Stations are currently operating in the Twin City and 7 more would be made operational soon, it said.

The reduction in price would certainly be a relief to the CNG-run 4,000 autorickshaws and 500 taxi drivers. Also, a reduction in the price of PNG would benefit domestic households in managing the kitchen budget. The reduction in price has been affected in interest of the public at large, it added.