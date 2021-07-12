Gadkari Inaugurates 16 National Highway Projects In Manipur

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur with an investment of Rs 4,148 crores covering a total length of 298 km.

The projects will provide all-weather connectivity to Manipur with the rest of the country and the Neighbouring countries.

They will boost the agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region. These will also facilitate health care and emergency service to the remotest of the areas and generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

Inaugurating the projects in Imphal Gadkari said projects worth Rs 5000 crores have also been sanctioned for the state and the Detailed Project Reports (DPR)will be completed within six months and the work will start in a year’s time.

He said the expansion of Highways in the state will be recommended under the Bharatmala Phase ll .He said Prime Minister is giving the highest priority to the northeast and road infrastructure will contribute in the development of Manipur and make it socially and economically strong.

The Minister said water, power, transport and communication are the four most important things for the development of industry, for generating employment and eradicating poverty. He said Manipur is a very beautiful state with immense potential for Tourism.

Shri Gadkari sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders for the resolution of problems and completion of projects in a time-bound manner. He said the details of all the projects will be put on the website.