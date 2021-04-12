Gadasila In-charge RI Suspended After Being Caught In “Compromising Position At Workplace”

Dhenkanal: District Collector of Dhenkanal Bhumesh Chandra Behera placed Gadasila In-charge Revenue Inspector under suspension after a video of him in a compromising position with a woman at his office went viral.

Ranjan Panigrahi, posted as Additional Revenue Inspector, has been engaged as an In-Charge RI of Gadasila Circle office for the past few months.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed empty liquor bottles were lying at Panigrahi’s office. Some outsiders were also found sleeping at the RI’s office. Moreover, Panigrahi was seen in the video in a compromising position with a woman at his office.

After the video went viral the Dhenkanal Collector suspended the In-charge RI for six months. Panigrahi was directed to report at the Sub Collector’s office during the period of suspension.

Besides, the Dhenkanal Collector directed the Odapada Tahsildar to enquire and submit a report to the district administration.