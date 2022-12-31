‘Gaadi Araam Se Chalaya Kar’: 3-Yr Old Video Featuring Dhawan & Pant Going Viral

A three year old video featuring Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan has gone viral on social media. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen advising Pant to drive slowly.



The video seems to be three years old when Pant and Dhawan played for franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Pant can be seen asking the veteran opener for an advice to which he responds by saying: “Gaadi araam se chalaya kar.”

Internet is flooded with wishes and prayers for team India’s star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who fortunately survived a life-threatening car accident on Friday morning, December 30. Pant had recently returned to India from Dubai and was going from Delhi to Uttarakhand to surprise his family, ahead of new year.

The 25-year-old reportedly lost control of the car, resulting in a horrific crash. Fans, cricketers and celebrities tweeted for Pant’s speedy recovery. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pray for Rishabh’s well being.