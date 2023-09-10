Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
G20 Summit: World Leaders Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Delhi’s Rajghat.

After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the ‘Peace Wall’ at the Leaders’ Lounge.

