G20 Summit Will Showcase India To The World: EAM S Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha

With the commencement of the Parliament winter session today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the G20 summit will showcase India to the world.

Jaishankar said, “Our emphasis will be on sharing the India story. Our endeavour is to create consensus and shape the agenda under the India G20 presidency. G20 will showcase India to the world.”

“G20 meetings have already commenced in India. Our endeavour is to organise 200 of these meetings in multiple locations in India. The G20 summit will be the highest-profile international gathering hosted by India. We see this as a national endeavour,” Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs Minister said that India’s diplomacy continued apace despite the country’s growing global interests, expanding footprint, and more intensive partnerships, praising Rajya Sabha on developments in India’s foreign policy.

Assessing the Parliament about the key international strategy driven by India, Jaishankar said “these activities reflected India’s growing interest, expanding footprint and more intensive partnerships.”