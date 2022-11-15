G20 Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Shake Hands At Dinner Hosted by Indonesian Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday.

During the G-20 dinner in Bali, Indonesia, PM Modi and his counterpart Xi Jinping held a brief conversation after the meeting.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen talking to the Chinese President during the G-20 dinner. This is the first time the two leaders have been seen together since 2020, the year hostilities began in Ladakh.

Earlier in September 2022, during the apex meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi and Xi had gathered on one platform but there was no direct dialogue between them.

PM Modi attended the dinner of top SCO leaders. With the meeting between Modi and Jinping on Tuesday, speculations are also being made about the bilateral meeting between them amid the ongoing tussle over border incursions by China in eastern Ladakh.

Notably, the last bilateral meeting between Modi and Jinping was held in Mamallapuram (Chennai) in November, 2019.