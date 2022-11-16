G20 Summit Ends; PM Modi Presents Gifts To World Leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented gifts to world leaders at the G20 summit that finished today.

Following the official handover of the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali, PM Modi as a welcome gesture gifted artistic memoirs to the country’s heads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted artworks and traditional items representing the rich heritage of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi presented US President Joe Biden with Kangra miniature painting, which portray ‘Shringar Rasa’ or a depiction of love on a natural backdrop.

PM Modi gifted his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak with ‘Mata Ni Pachedi’, a handmade Gujarat textile meant to be an offering in temples housing the Mother Goddess.

He gave Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez a Kanal brass set from Himachal’s Mandi and Kullu districts; the gift included traditional musical instruments. Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, was given a scarf – a Patan Patola dupatta – handwoven by the Salvi family from northern Gujarat. The scarf was made with a technique called ‘double ikat’ that gives it a multi-colour look; clothes using the ‘double ikat’ technique are traditionally only made in two countries apart from India – Japan and Indonesia.