G20 summit: EAM Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart today

New Delhi: Amid continued military tensions between India and China, EAM S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his new Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 meet today.

The significance of the meeting is that this would be the first bilateral interaction between the two leaders. Qin Gang, a trusted aide of Xi Jinping, has arrived in India for the first time after taking charge as China’s foreign minister.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China considers its relations with India important. He said that both nations were ancient civilisations and both had a population of more than one billion.

“We are neighbours and both are emerging economies. Strong relations between China and India will serve the interests of both countries and their people,” he said.