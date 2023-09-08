G20: Sambalpuri folk song dance impresses all including IMF Managing Director

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi on Thursday. On her arrival at the New Delhi airport, she was welcomed with tunes of Odisha’s famous Sambalpuri folk songs.

On hearing the melody of the Sambalpuri song and watching

the artist’s dance performance, Georgieva could not stop herself ffrom shaking a leg and joining in with the Sambalpuri artists.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video of the

event on X, expressing his pride in Odia culture “Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetory Fund, K Georgieva, arrives in India for the G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome. Odia Pride,” Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

Presidents of various countries,Prime Ministers, and heads of

international organizations are arriving in India to attend the G-20 meeting, which is being held under the chairmanship of India from September 9 to 10.