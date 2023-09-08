G20: Sambalpuri folk
Top NewsNationalTop Posts

G20: Sambalpuri folk song dance impresses all including IMF Managing Director

By Pragativadi News Service
19

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi on Thursday. On her arrival at the New Delhi airport, she was welcomed with tunes of Odisha’s famous Sambalpuri folk songs.

On hearing the melody of the Sambalpuri song and watching
the artist’s dance performance, Georgieva could not stop herself ffrom shaking a leg and joining in with the Sambalpuri artists.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video of the
event on X, expressing his pride in Odia culture “Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetory Fund, K Georgieva, arrives in India for the G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome. Odia Pride,” Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

Presidents of various countries,Prime Ministers, and heads of
international organizations are arriving in India to attend the G-20 meeting, which is being held under the chairmanship of India from September 9 to 10.

Pragativadi News Service 26634 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking