Bengaluru: The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India’s G20 Presidency will begin here on Tuesday.

The three-day meeting, which will mark the start of discussions on the ‘Finance Track’ agenda, under India’s G20 Presidency, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India.

The G20 Finance Track, led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 countries, focuses on economic and financial issues.