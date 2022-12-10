G-20 Sub-Committee Meetings On Education, Energy, Culture To Be Held In Odisha: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha next year.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed this while speaking at the anniversary celebration of a regional media house here.

The Union Education Minister said the G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year.

State’s Heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

On December 1, India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum, taking over from Indonesia.