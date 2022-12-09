G-20 Presidency: Modi Holds Meeting Of Governors, CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on Friday to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 presidency.

The PM said the summit is a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its strengths. During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in organising various G-20 events, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The prime minister pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during its G-20 presidency and the international media focus on various events, Modi underlined the importance of states and Union territories using this opportunity to re-brand themselves as attractive business investment and tourism destinations, according to the statement.