G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ To Meet In Chandigarh On Wednesday

Chandigarh: The second meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India’s G20 presidency will be held here on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition.

The event will see the participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organizations.

Speaking with reporters here on Tuesday, Ritesh Chauhan, joint secretary, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, said it will be the second meeting of the agricultural deputies of the agricultural working group.

The first meeting was held in Indore in February, he said.

“It is an important platform for countries to come together and discuss ways to ensure sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition. We …look forward to fruitful discussions,” he said.

Sharing details of the meeting, Chauhan said there will be a 12th session of AMIS (Agricultural Market Information System) rapid response forum on March 29.

The forum will discuss food market situation, status and development, identifying capacity building needs and the impact of financial factors on importing countries.

He said that AMIS was formed in 2011.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will deliver his inaugural address on March 30.

During March 30 and 31 of the meeting, member countries will focus on drafting the communiqué which will address four thematic areas–food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalization for agricultural transformation, said Chauhan.

The event will be a platform for the countries to come together and work towards a sustainable future for agriculture and food security, said an official statement later.