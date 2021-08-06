Future Retail Deal: Amazon Wins Big Against Reliance In Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a big win for Amazon, the Supreme Court today said Reliance cannot go ahead with its $3.4 billion deal to buy Future Group’s retail assets. The Supreme Court said a Singapore arbitrator’s decision to hold the sale of Future Retail is enforceable.

The EA had restrained the Rs 24,731 crore deal. The verdict was pronounced at 10.30 AM by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai which had reserved it on July 29 after hearing the battery of lawyers including senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium, appearing for FRL and Amazon respectively.

“The EA Order is an order within section 17 (1) and can be enforced under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act,” the bench said.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC and FRL are embroiled in a bitter legal fight over the deal and the US-based firm has sought in the apex court that the EA award was valid and enforceable.