Future of CPEC under signs of uneasiness, says report

Islamabad: There are signs of unease emerging between China and Pakistan over future of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to a report.

Pakistan has unable to secure any favourable consideration including the concessionary loan at an interest rate of one per cent. The report further said the hype created by Islamabad through projecting CPEC as a panacea for all problems is losing steam.

The report said the project not only lacks clear direction to steer through but continues to struggle due to absence of coordination among various executing agencies.