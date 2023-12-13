Future Engineers, Managers Suggest Inputs For Redevelopment Of Sambalpur Railway Station

Sambalpur: The Railway Ministry is planning for major upgrades of Sambalpur Railway Station to make it a world-class station. It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, providing lift/escalators as necessary, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems & display, landscaping, identification of future.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integration of the station from both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly Green building solutions, ‘Roof Plazas’, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

On a recent visit of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that participation of the local reputed institutions (Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur) for the redevelopment design of Sambalpur Railway Station.

In this connection, a meeting was held at VSSUT, Burla among East Coast Railway, Sambalpur Division, VSSUT, Burla & IIM, Sambalpur. Shri Vineet Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Anand Singh, ADRM/Sambalpur, Vice Chancellor, VSSUT Prof. Bansidhar Majhi, Asst.Prof. of IIM, Sambalpur, Dipti Ranjan Mahapatra, faculties and students of VSSUT & IIM participated in the meeting. A detailed discussion was held in the meeting regarding the redevelopment of Sambalpur station.

During the discussion, valuable inputs and suggestions regarding the design & upgradation of Sambalpur Station were received from faculties & students of VSSUT, Burla and IIM, Sambalpur. Shri Vineet Singh, DRM, Sambalpur said that the inputs given and points of the discussion held during the meeting will be incorporated into the Master plan for the redevelopment of the Sambalpur station.