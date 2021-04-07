Function Hall At Ram Mandir Sealed For Holding B’Day Party Sans Permission

Bhubaneswar: A function hall at Ram Mandir has been sealed for conducting a birthday party without taking prior permission from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Compotation (BMC).

As per reports, a BMC team led by Zonal deputy commissioner (South East) Ansuman Rath inspected the function hall and ascertained that the function was being organised without the civic body’s permission.

Following this, a fine of Rs 5,000 was slapped on the birthday organisers after vacating the guests from the location and the function hall was sealed by the BMC.