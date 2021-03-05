Fun & Interesting Facts That You Won’t Believe Are True

Bhubaneswar: What an amazing world we live in. Takes a look at some of the most interesting and unusual facts you’ll never believe these fun facts.

1.Octopuses lay 56,000 eggs at a time

The mother spends six months so devoted to protecting the eggs that she doesn’t eat. The babies are the size of a grain of rice when they’re born.

2. Blue whales eat half a million calories in one mouthful

These random facts are mind-blowing! Those 457,000 calories are more than 240 times the energy the whale uses to scoop those krill into its mouth.

3. Turkeys can blush

When turkeys are scared or excited—like when the males see a female they’re interested in—the pale skin on their head and neck turns bright red, blue, or white. The flap of skin over their beaks called a “snood,” also reddens.

4. Cows don’t have upper front teeth

They do have molars in the top back of their mouths though. Where you’d expect upper incisors, cows, sheep, and goats have a thick layer of tissue called a “dental pad.” They use that with their bottom teeth to pull out the grass.

5. Bananas grow upside-down

Or technically, we peel them upside-down. These random facts will have you eating fruit differently. Naturally, they grow outward from their stems, but that means their bottoms actually face the sky. As they get bigger, the fruits turn toward the sun, forming that distinctive curve.

6. Dogs sniff good smells with their left nostril

Dogs normally start sniffing with their right nostril, then keep it there if the smell could signal danger, but they’ll shift to the left side for something pleasant, like food or a mating partner.

7. You only have two body parts that never stop growing

Human noses and ears keep getting bigger, even when the rest of the body’s growth has come to a halt.

8. No number before 1,000 contains the letter A

Some of these fun facts will have you counting. But there are plenty of E’s, I’s, O’s, U’s, and Y’s.

9. The # symbol isn’t officially called hashtag or pound

Its technical name is octothorpe. The “octo-” means “eight” to refer to its points, though reports disagree on where “-thorpe” came from. Some claim it was named after Olympian Jim Thorpe, while others argue it was just a nonsense suffix.

10. Humans aren’t the only animals that dream

Studies have indicated rats dream about getting to food or running through mazes. Most mammals go through REM sleep, the cycle in which dreams occur, so scientists think there’s a good chance they all dream. Here are 13 more interesting facts about dreaming.

11. Bees can fly higher than Mount Everest

Bees can fly higher than 29,525 feet above sea level, according to National Geographic. That’s higher than Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.