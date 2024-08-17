Full Winners List of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Here

Melbourne: Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won Best Film, while Kartik Aaryan was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award at IFFM 2024 for his film Chandu Champion. Director Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honoured with the Best Film Critics’ Choice Award.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki won the Equality in Cinema award. Telugu actor Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture, while music composer AR Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema.

Check out who won what:

Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja

Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan

Best Film Critics Choice: Laapataa Ladies

Best Series: Kohhra

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Best Film from the Subcontinent: The Red Suitcase

People’s Choice: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila

Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2

Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for Rapture

Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich

Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for Echo