Full Winners List of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Here
Melbourne: Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won Best Film, while Kartik Aaryan was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award at IFFM 2024 for his film Chandu Champion. Director Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honoured with the Best Film Critics’ Choice Award.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki won the Equality in Cinema award. Telugu actor Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture, while music composer AR Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema.
Check out who won what:
Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion
Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku
Best Film: 12th Fail
Best Director: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja
Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan
Best Film Critics Choice: Laapataa Ladies
Best Series: Kohhra
Equality in Cinema: Dunki
Best Film from the Subcontinent: The Red Suitcase
People’s Choice: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman
Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila
Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav
Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal
Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2
Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for Rapture
Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich
Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for Echo
