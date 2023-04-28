Full Trial Run Of Odisha’s First Vande Bharat Express Between Puri And Howrah Held

Bhubaneswar: The first full trial run of the Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express connecting Puri to Howrah in West Bengal will be conducted today.

The second trial run will be conducted on Sunday (30 April) from Howrah to Odisha’s Bhadrak while the decision on third trial run will be taken on 1 May.

The third trial run will be reportedly conducted after officials get updates from the Railway Board regarding the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express.

Following the trial period, the Vande Bharat Express will begin regular service between Howrah and Puri, passing via Bhubaneswar with limited stoppages.

With the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Bengal will have two Vande Bharat trains. The other one is the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri service, launched on 30 December 2022.

The decision to introduce the train was taken after the entire stretch from Howrah to Khurda Road section was upgraded for a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph.