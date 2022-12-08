Full Schedule Of India’s Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand And Australia Announced

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the full schedule for India’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

The season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting January 3. The matches will be played in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata, Trivandrum.

The contest will start with a T20I in Mumbai on January 3 and will end with an ODI in Trivandrum on January 15.

3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai

5th January 2nd T20I Pune

7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot

10th January 1st ODI Guwahati

12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata

15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 18 in Hyderabad. The second ODI on January 21 will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture.

18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad

21st January 2nd ODI Raipur

24th January 3rd ODI Indore

27th January 1st T20I Ranchi

29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow

1st February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

Australia’s tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

9th – 13th February 1st Test Nagpur

17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi

1st – 5th March 3rd Test Dharamsala

9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.