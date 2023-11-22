Full Scale Disaster Management Exercise Held At Hirakud Station

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) organised a Full Scale Joint Disaster Management Exercise at Hirakud Railway Station on 22nd November 2023.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Munduli, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Local Administration, State Fire service, State health service, Railway Scouts & Guide, Local NGOs and all departments of Railway participated in the joint exercise.

The exercise was conducted using modern equipment like cutting of Rail coach bodies, firefighting, and quick medical evacuation.

Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh visited the site and interacted with all the participants. Singh said, “The exercise will help Railways and all participating agencies to tackle any unforeseen situation in a coordinated manner thus minimizing the hardship to the victims and will also help in minimizing the response time for all the agencies.”

S.S Nayak, Sr. Divisional Safety Officer thanked all the participating agencies and volunteers for their wholehearted participation in the Exercise.