‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Found Dead In Hotel Room  

Tallahassee: US comedian and TV actor best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at 65.

Reportedly, the actor was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. His death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The exact reason behind the death of a 65-year-old actor is yet to be ascertained. However, the sheriff’s department said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget was born into a Jewish family in Philadelphia, the son of a supermarket-executive father and a mother who worked as a hospital administrator. His childhood was split between California and Philly, and he graduated from Temple University before embarking on a career in entertainment.

It is pertinent to mention that Full House launched the careers of then-child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Candace Cameron Bure while making the likes of Stamos, Coulier, and Lori Loughlin household names.