Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade held at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The full dress rehearsal ahead of the State Level Independence Day celebrations was held at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

The Police Commissionerate has tightened security checks at several entry points in the capital city of Odisha, ahead of Independence Day. Roads including Cuttack road, Nandankanan road, Puri Bypass road, Nayapalli, and Khandagiri have been barricaded for security reasons.

Stringent checks are being conducted to monitor activities such as drunken driving, late night commuting, and criminal activities. A team of additional DCPs is managing the initiative under the leadership of DCP Prateek Singh. The security checks are being conducted under the Bhubaneswar Safe City drive initiative.