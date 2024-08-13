Full Dress Rehearsal For 78th Independence Day Held In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has made all-round arrangements for a smooth celebration of the 78th Independence Day in Bhubaneswar on 15th August 2024.

As the state-level parade program will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, all kinds of preparations for the parade have reached the final stages.

While the full dress rehearsal of the parade was conducted on Gandhi Marg today, Police DG Arun Kumar Sarangi participated as the chief guest and took the parade salute. He also supervised the parade program.

Among other guests, Intelligence ADG Saumendra Priyadarshi, Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda (IPS) and other senior police officers were also present during the parade exercise.

A total of 58 contingents, including 120 Infantry Battalion, ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Chhattisgarh State Armed Police, Railway Police Force and various departments under Odisha Police, Fire Department, NCC and Scout Guides, are participating in the parade to be held on Independence Day.

This apart, students of various educational institutions will also participate in the parade at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.