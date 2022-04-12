Subhash Shankar
NationalBreakingTop News

Fugitive Nirav Modi’s close associate, Subhash Shankar, brought to India

By Haraprasad Das
0 17

New Delhi: Subhash Shankar, a key associate of Nirav Modi, was taken back to India from Cairo in a huge sting operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

For a long time, the CBI has been investigating a bank fraud case and attempting to reintroduce Shankar to the country.

On the request of the CBI, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi, and his employee Subhash Parab in 2018.

On the basis of a charge sheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and an arrest warrant issued Judge Special J C Jagdale, Interpol issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN).

Haraprasad Das 15767 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 + 3 =

Breaking