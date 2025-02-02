Police arrested a fugitive gangster Joginder Geong who was deported from the Philippines, at Delhi airport.

He was wanted in multiple criminal cases across Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab, and had been living in the Philippines while continuing his criminal activities.

Geong was detained in Bacolod City last year and linked to organized crime and Khalistani separatists. He was involved in criminal activities with his brother and had a case registered against him for criminal conspiracy and murder.

Geong, a native of Haryana’s Kaithal district, had been involved in criminal activities alongside his brother, Surinder Geong. Haryana Police had registered a case against Joginder on December 30, 2017, at Panipat police station. He is accused of criminal conspiracy and murder. According to the police, Gyong targeted a man he suspected of revealing the whereabouts of his brother to law enforcement, who was killed in an encounter with Karnal police in 2017.

BI had described him as “an Indian-Nepalese national” and a “ranking leader of a separatist terror group.” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that Geong was arrested at his residence in Bacolod City by the BI’s fugitive search unit last year. He had been using multiple aliases, including Joginder Geyong and Kanta Gupta.

Authorities in the Philippines ordered his arrest following India’s request. He was suspected of leading an organised crime syndicate and had been sentenced to life imprisonment for firearms possession in India. He was also believed to have links to the Khalistani separatist group. Geong had cases registered against him in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab.