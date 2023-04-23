Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Rode village; to be sent to Asssam’s Dibrugarh jail

Punjab: Fugitive Amritpal Singh has been detained in Punjab’s Moga, Punjab Police sources say. The Waris Punjab De chief will be taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam via Bathinda. According to sources, the Punjab Police was making plans for his detainment since late last night.

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18 after the Punjab police launched a crackdown following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Recently, his wife was stopped at the Amritsar airport by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London. Amritpal Singh married UK-based Kirandeep Kaur in February this year.

“Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share,” Punjab Police tweeted.

Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh brought to Air Force Station, Bathinda by Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh is being sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.