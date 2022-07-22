Fuel Your Muscle Gains With Delicious Apple-Cinnamon Oat Pancakes

New Delhi: These Apple Oatmeal Pancakes are such a delicious treat. They are fluffy, sweet, and filled with fresh apples, and beautiful seasonal flavours. Also, they are wholesome, made with simple ingredients, and without refined sugar.

Ingredients

Rolled oats – 1½ cups

Milk – 1½ cups

Eggs – 2 no

Salt – a pinch

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Sugar – 2 tsp

Apple – 1 no

Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp

Nutmeg – 1 pinch

baking powder – 1 tbsp

Butter – a dollop

Maple syrup – as an accompaniment

INSTRUCTIONS