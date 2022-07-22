Apple Oatmeal Pancakes
Fuel Your Muscle Gains With Delicious Apple-Cinnamon Oat Pancakes

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: These Apple Oatmeal Pancakes are such a delicious treat. They are fluffy, sweet, and filled with fresh apples, and beautiful seasonal flavours. Also, they are wholesome, made with simple ingredients, and without refined sugar.

Ingredients

  • Rolled oats – 1½ cups
  • Milk – 1½ cups
  • Eggs – 2 no
  • Salt – a pinch
  • Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
  • Sugar – 2 tsp
  • Apple – 1 no
  • Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
  • Nutmeg – 1 pinch
  • baking powder – 1 tbsp
  • Butter – a dollop
  • Maple syrup – as an accompaniment

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add oats into the grinder jar and grind to a fine powder. Now add all the ingredients except butter and maple syrup and make into a batter which is a thick but pouring consistency.
  2. Adjust the consistency a little with milk if required. Heat a non-stick pan and pour a little batter into the centre. Allow It to cook for 2 mins. Drizzle melted butter and flip the pancake to cook on the other side. Drizzle butter again. Once done remove and serve with maple syrup.

