Fuel Your Muscle Gains With Delicious Apple-Cinnamon Oat Pancakes
New Delhi: These Apple Oatmeal Pancakes are such a delicious treat. They are fluffy, sweet, and filled with fresh apples, and beautiful seasonal flavours. Also, they are wholesome, made with simple ingredients, and without refined sugar.
Ingredients
- Rolled oats – 1½ cups
- Milk – 1½ cups
- Eggs – 2 no
- Salt – a pinch
- Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
- Sugar – 2 tsp
- Apple – 1 no
- Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
- Nutmeg – 1 pinch
- baking powder – 1 tbsp
- Butter – a dollop
- Maple syrup – as an accompaniment
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add oats into the grinder jar and grind to a fine powder. Now add all the ingredients except butter and maple syrup and make into a batter which is a thick but pouring consistency.
- Adjust the consistency a little with milk if required. Heat a non-stick pan and pour a little batter into the centre. Allow It to cook for 2 mins. Drizzle melted butter and flip the pancake to cook on the other side. Drizzle butter again. Once done remove and serve with maple syrup.
